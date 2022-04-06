Ex-Trump Officials Urge Texas To Declare Border ‘invasion’

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas. Former Trump administration officials are pressing Abbott to declare an "invasion" along the U.S.-Mexico border as justification to give thousands of state troopers and National Guard members sweeping new powers to turn back migrants. Abbott says he will he announce Wednesday, April 6, 2022, "unprecedented actions" to deter migrants coming to Texas but did not elaborate. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas. Former Trump administration officials are pressing Abbott to declare an "invasion" along the U.S.-Mexico border as justification to give thousands of state troopers and National Guard members sweeping new powers to turn back migrants. Abbott says he will he announce Wednesday, April 6, 2022, "unprecedented actions" to deter migrants coming to Texas but did not elaborate. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

(AP) — Former Trump administration officials are pressing Republican border governors to declare an “invasion” along the U.S.-Mexico border. It comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll announce “unprecedented actions” on Wednesday to deter migrants coming to Texas. Abbott has already sent thousands of state troopers and National Guard members to the border over the past year. He now says he’ll go even further after the Biden administration last week announced it will end the use of a public health law that has limited asylum to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Border Patrol officials say they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily once the health policy, known as the Title 42 authority, expires in May.