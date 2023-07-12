Ex-Twitter Employees Sue Over Severance Pay

Twitter is being hit with a lawsuit from ex-employees who claim they didn’t receive severance pay. Those suing the social media giant are part of terminations that happened after Elon Musk bought the company last year.

The former workers are wanting 500-million dollars in damages as well as an order for Twitter to abide by all terms of a promised severance plan by paying all terminated employees what they are owed. Twitter let go about 80-percent of its workforce following Musk’s takeover.

Twitter is also facing a number of other lawsuits over severance pay, bonuses and layoffs that allegedly targeted women and workers with disabilities.