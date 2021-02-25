Ex-US Olympics Gymnastics Coach With Ties To Nassar Charged

FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison Square Garden in New York. Prosecutors in Michigan filed charges Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, against Geddert, a former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been charged in Michigan with two dozen crimes. John Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. The charges in Eaton County, Michigan, include sexual assault, human trafficking and turning his Lansing-area gym into a criminal enterprise. Geddert is accused of coercing girls to train at his gym and leaving them injured and emotionally abused. Geddert has insisted he had no knowledge of Nassar’s sexual assaults, but he’s charged with lying to investigators. Nassar is serving decades in prison.