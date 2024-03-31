Ex-Valley Teacher Pleads Guilty In Child Sexual Enticement Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former La Joya school district special education teacher has admitted in federal court to coercing a teenage girl to send nude pictures of herself on social media. Juan Carlos Munoz pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor, a charge that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The 42-year-old Munoz was a special education teacher at Palmview High School when authorities say he posed as a 19-year-old on social media and came in contact with a 14-year-old girl in South Carolina. The girl’s father found out and notified police.

Investigators were eventually able to learn Munoz’s real identity and he was arrested a week before Christmas 2022. During questioning Munoz admitted he had solicited sexually explicit pictures and videos from more than 50 underage persons over a period of three years.