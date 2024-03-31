LOCALTRENDING

Ex-Valley Teacher Pleads Guilty In Child Sexual Enticement Case

jsalinasBy 360 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former La Joya school district special education teacher has admitted in federal court to coercing a teenage girl to send nude pictures of herself on social media. Juan Carlos Munoz pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor, a charge that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The 42-year-old Munoz was a special education teacher at Palmview High School when authorities say he posed as a 19-year-old on social media and came in contact with a 14-year-old girl in South Carolina. The girl’s father found out and notified police.

Investigators were eventually able to learn Munoz’s real identity and he was arrested a week before Christmas 2022. During questioning Munoz admitted he had solicited sexually explicit pictures and videos from more than 50 underage persons over a period of three years.

2 Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Discovery Of 90 Dogs In McAllen Home

Previous article

Woman Wrongly Charged With Murder After Abortion Sues Starr County

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL