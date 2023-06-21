Excessive Heat Warning For RGV Today

The National Weather Service says the already oppressive heat in the Rio Grande Valley will get even worse today. The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for Starr, Hidalgo, Kenedy and Brooks counties as well as the inland portions of Willacy and Cameron counties.

High temperatures and humidity will combine to create a heat index of 118 degrees in some places.

The weather service says anyone working outdoors should keep an eye out for possible heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially during the advisory period between noon and 7 o’clock.