Execution Date Announced For Robert Roberson

(Palestine, TX) — Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson, who’s appeal has received national attention, has received an execution date of October 16th. The judge’s order came despite pleas from his defense team, who continue to raise claims about his murder conviction. Defense attorney Gretchen Sween [[swen]] says there is a mountain of evidence against the now-debunked “shaken baby syndrome,” which was used to convict her client. That did not sway the judge, who sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He’s been sparring with state lawmakers, who feel an innocent man is about to be put to death