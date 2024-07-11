LOCALTRENDING

Execution Date Closing In On Brownsville Death Row Inmate

jsalinasBy 32 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Texas death row inmate from Brownsville is just days away from being executed for a crime committed almost 26 years ago.

Ruben Gutierrez is to be given a lethal injection next Tuesday stemming from the September 1998 robbery and murder of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison. Gutierrez lost two key appeals court rulings earlier this year as his attorneys fought to stay his execution.

In May, justices denied a petition for a rehearing in his case, and a month before they denied a request for new DNA testing of crime scene evidence. Gutierrez’s appeal attorneys insist Gutierrez, who was 21 at the time, was not inside Harrison’s mobile home when she was beaten and stabbed.

Gutierrez has had three other execution dates stayed by the courts – in 2019, 2020, and 2021. His current execution date is July 16th.

Wildfire Risk Rises As Western States Dry Out Amid Protracted Heat Wave

Previous article

Israeli Army Acknowledges Oct. 7 Failures, Including Slow Response Times And Disorganization

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL