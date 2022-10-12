Execution Date Set For Former Missouri City Police Officer Convicted Of Wife’s Murder-For-Hire

An execution date is now scheduled for a former Missouri City police officer who was convicted of his wife’s murder-for-hire. The state will administer a lethal injection to 65-year-old Robert Fratta at 6 p.m. on January 10th, 2023. Until that time, Fratta will remain the state prison in Huntsville.

Fratta was convicted of recruiting two men from his gym to kill his wife in 1994. Farah Fratta was the mother of three children. The two killers were also sentenced to death, but their official execution dates haven’t been scheduled.