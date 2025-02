An execution date has been set for a Texas man who set a senior citizen on fire, leading to her death.

Matthew Johnson will be put to death in May. That’s almost exactly 13-years after the attack in the Dallas suburb of Garland. He walked into a gas station and robbed 76-year old Nancy Harris, who was working the register.

The arrest report shows that, for no reason, he poured lighter fluid on the grandmother and set her on fire.