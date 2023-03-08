TEXAS

Execution Delayed For Death Row Inmate Who Cut Out His Eyes

jsalinasBy
This combination of undated inmate photos provided Andre Thomas' attorney Maurie Levin, shows bookings photos of death row inmate Andre Thomas from Grayson County Jail, left, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, center and right. (Courtesy Maurie Levin via AP)

(AP) — Next month’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes because of severe mental illness was delayed by a judge.

Andre Thomas had been set to be executed on April 5. He was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing his estranged wife, their 4-year-old son and her 13-month-old daughter. State District Judge Jim Fallon issued an order Tuesday withdrawing the execution date.

Fallon’s decision came after Thomas’ lawyers had requested additional time to prepare for a court hearing to review his competency. A prosecutor says that the faith leaders and others calling for clemency for Thomas are not fully informed about the case.

