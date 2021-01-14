Expanded Vaccine Rollout In US Spawns A New Set Of Problems

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, health care workers receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Pacoima, Calif. The rapid expansion of vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, health care workers receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Pacoima, Calif. The rapid expansion of vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP)–The rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots.

Mississippi’s Health Department stopped taking new appointments the same day it began accepting them because of a “monumental surge” in requests.

People had to wait hours to book appointments through a state website or a toll-free number Tuesday and Wednesday, and many were booted off the site because of technical problems and had to start over. California counties are begging for more vaccine to reach millions of its senior citizens.