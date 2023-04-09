Expelled TN Reps Say State House Is Trying To Silence Them

From left, expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville raise their fists as they walk across Fisk University campus after hearing Vice President Kamala Harris speak, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Harris came to support the two Democratic lawmakers, who were expelled from the Tennessee State Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

From left, expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville raise their fists as they walk across Fisk University campus after hearing Vice President Kamala Harris speak, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Harris came to support the two Democratic lawmakers, who were expelled from the Tennessee State Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The two Democratic state representatives who were expelled from the Tennessee State House this week say Republicans are trying to silence them.

Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis said on NBC’s Meet The Press “a predominantly white caucus” doesn’t want their “predominantly black and brown districts” to have a voice. Jones noted it wasn’t just an attack on race, but called it an “attack on democracy.”

Pearson described the Tennessee State House as an institution filled with people who are more concerned with supporting the NRA and the Second Amendment than they are with preventing mass shootings and protecting the First Amendment rights.