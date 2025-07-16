Expensive Senate Race, Cornyn and Paxton Numbers Out

(Dallas, TX) — The race for one of Texas’s two senate seats is on track to become the most expensive election ever. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn has the most cash-on-hand, which experts say is vital for his re-election campaign. SMU political analyst Cal Jillson predicts Cornyn will use his nearly four-million-dollar war chest to beef up his conservative credentials. He leads his opponent, AG Ken Paxton, by one-million dollars in the first fundraising report. Jillson predicts that, eventually, tens of millions of dollars will be pumped into the race