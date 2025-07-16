NATIONALTEXAS

Expensive Senate Race, Cornyn and Paxton Numbers Out

Zack CantuBy 92 views
0

(Dallas, TX) — The race for one of Texas’s two senate seats is on track to become the most expensive election ever. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn has the most cash-on-hand, which experts say is vital for his re-election campaign. SMU political analyst Cal Jillson predicts Cornyn will use his nearly four-million-dollar war chest to beef up his conservative credentials. He leads his opponent, AG Ken Paxton, by one-million dollars in the first fundraising report. Jillson predicts that, eventually, tens of millions of dollars will be pumped into the race

ICE Attacks Vilified

Previous article

Trump Confirms He Asked Republicans About Firing Powell

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL