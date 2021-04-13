Expert Says Cop Was Justified In Pinning Down George Floyd

In this image from video, Barry Brodd, a use of force expert testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A use-of-force expert says former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because because he kept struggling.

The witness, Barry Brodd, testified Tuesday for the defense at Chauvin’s murder trial. He contradicted a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis police force who said Floyd used excessive force and violated his training.

At one point he suggested that if Floyd was being compliant, he would have had both hands in the small of his back, “and just be resting comfortably.” That prompted an incredulous response from the prosecutor, who said Floyd was moving was because he was struggling to breathe by shoving his shoulder into the pavement. The defense began presenting its case after 11 days of prosecution testimony.