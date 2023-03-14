Experts: Consumers Shouldn’t Worry About Bank Failures

Financial experts are telling U.S. consumers not to panic after two bank failures in the past four days.

California’s Silicon Valley bank failed on Friday and that was followed by the closure of New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday. Most money managers say the banks that failed are “specialized” and the FDIC will make all depositors’ cash good.

President Biden is also reassuring the nation that the banking system is safe. Biden said customers who had accounts with the two banks will have access to their money starting today.