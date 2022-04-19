LOCALTRENDING

Experts Explain Terror Watch List Numbers

Nearly two dozen illegal immigrants caught at the southern border last year popped up on a Terrorist Screening Database.

Tony Payan, who heads the Center for United States and Mexico Studies at Rice University, says that’s similar to past years. He says it’s likely that a few of these people share a common name with a suspected terrorist. That, he explains, will be fleshed out by feds and experts say this could only be the tip of the iceberg.

CBP says there were more than 400-thousand get-a-ways at the border last year.

