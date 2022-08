Donald Trump is reacting to the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home, saying the country is in a “very dangerous” position and he’s the only one who can save the nation.

Texas A&M Professor Jen Mercieca, who is an expert on presidential rhetoric, says he’s deepening the us-versus-them mentality. She says Trump has long portrayed himself as a martyr.

She adds he has convinced his backers that if it weren’t for him, the evil forces would be coming for them and they now owe him their loyalty.