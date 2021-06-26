Experts Get 1st Clues On What May Have Caused Condo Collapse

(AP) — Officials don’t know what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to suddenly collapse Thursday morning. But experts are closely examining a 2018 report that identified numerous issues with the building, including “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired. Miami-Dade’s mayor says she has seen no evidence of a sinkhole or of something criminal, such as a bomb. Beyond that, much focus is on ocean water, which is rising in South Florida and elsewhere because of climate change. The parking garage frequently flooded with saltwater that could have weakened concrete and corroded the steel-reinforcing rebar inside.