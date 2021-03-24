Experts Place Price Tag For Handling Migrant Surge In Billions

A 7-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, left, walks with Fernanda Solis, 25, center, also of Honduras, and an unidentified man as they approach a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center to turn themselves in while seeking asylum moments after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Mission, Texas. The girl's journey illustrates the extraordinary risks taken by parents to get their children across the border, even if it means abandoning them for the most perilous part of the trip. She is one of thousands of kids arriving alone in the U.S. in a surge that is straining the federal government’s system for managing refugees. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The costs involved with the current surge in illegal immigration are mounting. The latest price tag is a nearly 87-million-dollar contract the government has signed with a Texas-based organization called Endeavors.

They will house some migrant families in hotels where they will get food, shelter, medical care and access to lawyers. It’s seen as a move away from for-profit detention centers, which have drawn criticism from Democrats.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services is asking the Defense Department to use military facilities to house unaccompanied minors.