Time to set clocks back an hour for a return to standard time across most of the U.S. (AP Graphic)

The time change is this weekend and health experts say this is the good one in which we turn our clocks back an hour. That’s because when we “fall back” we gain more sleep.

Dr. Vincent Mysliwiec with the University of Texas Health System says when you change time it disturbs the body’s Circadian rhythm but since we’re getting an extra hour of sleep, it’s easier for the body to adjust. And, because it’ll get brighter earlier, kids will find it easier to wake up in time for school.