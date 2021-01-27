Experts Say To Expect Stronger Side Effects From 2nd Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

More and more people across the Valley are now receiving their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. DHR Health, Hidalgo County, and others are providing the required second dose needed for you to be fully protected from COVID-19. But that second dose can also provide a bit more of a punch, says Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo:

Castillo tells 710 KURV those flu-like symptoms are a sign that the vaccine is doing its job, that they’re typical and are nothing to worry about. There have not yet been any mass vaccination clinics set up to administer the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.