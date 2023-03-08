Experts Say Travel To Mexico Still Safe Despite Americans’ Deaths, Travel Warnings

Experts are weighing in on traveling south of the border for medical treatment following the deaths of two Americans in recent days.

Josef Woodman, CEO of Patients Without Borders, told KGTV the travel itself is pretty safe as those seeking medical care in Mexico are usually put on shuttles to and from their appointments. Woodman says the biggest risk is the quality of care you could be getting and to be wary of clinics offering deep discounts for certain procedures.

Researchers with the University of San Diego say the recent uptick in violence is due to turf wars between drug cartels and there’s no evidence of Americans being targeted. Two Americans died after being kidnapped while two others survived.