Experts Search For Answers After Titanic-Bound Submersible Implodes

Investigators are continuing to search for any insight into how a “catastrophic implosion” killed all five passengers aboard the Titan submersible.

Officials have yet to conclusively determine whether the devastating implosion occurred at the moment when the submersible stopped communicating about one-hour-and-45-minutes into its dive.

The Coast Guard confirmed Thursday that a debris field had been found at the sea floor not far from the wreckage of the Titanic, where the deep sea vessel was headed to explore.

The tragedy has brought renewed scrutiny of Washington state-based OceanGate’s operations amid mounting reports of previous safety concerns, mechanical problems and an alleged disregard for regulatory processes.