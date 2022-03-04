EXPLAINER: How Dangerous Was Russia’s Nuclear Plant Strike?

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP)

(AP) — Russian shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant that sparked a fire at one of its six reactors has raised fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown. Concerns faded Friday after Ukrainian authorities announced that the fire had been extinguished. The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said after speaking with Ukrainian authorities that the six reactors were not affected. Even though the nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is protected from fire, nuclear safety experts and the International Atomic Energy Agency warn that waging war in and around such facilities presents extreme risks. Even before the latest attack, the IAEA had raised concerns about Russian military operations nearby.