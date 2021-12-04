EXPLAINER: How Unusual To Charge Parents In School Shooting?

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald addresses the media in her office, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Pontiac, Mich. McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. McDonald says the gun used in the shootings at Oxford High School was purchased by James Crumbley a week ago and given to the boy. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald addresses the media in her office, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Pontiac, Mich. McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. McDonald says the gun used in the shootings at Oxford High School was purchased by James Crumbley a week ago and given to the boy. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Experts say guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators. But parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs. That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents unusual, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody early Saturday. They are charged with involuntary manslaughter, while their son is charged with murder, terrorism and other crimes. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says the Crumbleys ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.