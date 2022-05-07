EXPLAINER: Schools May Be Texas’ Next Immigration Fight

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to challenge another decades-old U.S. Supreme Court precedent that requires public schools to educate students regardless of legal status.

The Republican is raising the idea of Texas mounting a renewed challenge over a 1982 decision known as Plyler v. Doe. That 5-4 decision struck down a Texas law that sought to deny enrollment to any student not “legally admitted” into the country. Immigration rights advocates, Democrats and the White House have bristled at Abbott’s remarks. Abbott has offered no timetable for when Texas may launch a challenge or how.