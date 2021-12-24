EXPLAINER: What Next As High Court Wades Into COVID Mandate?

FILE - DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, on the first day of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Federal Way, Wash. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether the Biden administration can order that workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. For now the federal government is moving forward with imposing the mandates on the workers that it can. The rule with the most impact requires that employees of companies with 100 or more workers be vaccinated by Jan. 10 and meet virus testing requirements by Feb. 9. The Jan. 7 hearing is unlikely to put the mandates on hold unless the court moves unusually fast.