EXPLAINER: What To Do If You Test Positive For COVID-19

A sign warns people with COVID-19 symptoms to not enter a vaccination clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A sign warns people with COVID-19 symptoms to not enter a vaccination clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(AP) — If you test positive for COVID-19, you should isolate at home, stay away from others and tell the people you’ve been in close contact with. And if you have trouble breathing or develop other serious symptoms, see a doctor immediately. That’s the advice of U.S. health officials.

COVID-19 diagnoses have been soaring since the recent arrival of the omicron variant. That means Americans should prepare for the possibility that they or someone they plan to see will suddenly be diagnosed with an infection.