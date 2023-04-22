WORLD

Explorers Find WWII Ship Sunk With Over 1,000 Allied POWs

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
This photo provided by the Australian War Memorial shows the Montevideo Maru. A team of explorers announced it found the sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives. (Australian War Memorial via AP)

(AP) — Explorers have announced they found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia’s largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.

The wreck of the Montevideo Maru was located after a 12-day search at a depth of over 13,120 feet _ deeper than the Titanic _ off Luzon island in the South China Sea, using an autonomous underwater vehicle with in-built sonar.

The Sydney-based Silentworld Foundation, which organized the mission, says there will be no efforts to remove artifacts or human remains out of respect for the families of those who died. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an extraordinary discovery.

School Violence In Brazil Mirrors US. Its Reaction Doesn’t

Previous article

Police: 8 People, Including Girl, Wounded In 2 DC Shootings

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD