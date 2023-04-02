Explosion In Russian Cafe Kills Prominent Military Blogger

Russian investigators work at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2023. An explosion tore through a cafe in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Sunday, and preliminary reports suggested a prominent military blogger was killed and more than a dozen people were injured. (AP Photo)
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city, killing a prominent military blogger who had supported the fighting in Ukraine. More than two dozen people were reported hurt in Sunday’s blast.
Russian news reports said blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the explosion at the Street Food Bar No. 1 cafe in St. Petersburg. The reports did not mention any claim of responsibility or provide details beyond saying that a cafe visitor carried an “explosive device.”
The Interior Ministry said everyone at the cafe at the time of the blast was being “checked for involvement.”
