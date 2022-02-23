Explosions Heard In Ukrainian Cities, Russian Military Says It Targeted Ukrainian Military Assets, Not Populated Areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
(AP) — Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv as Putin announces launch of military action.
Russian military says it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, hasn’t targeted populated areas.
Asian Stocks Plunge After Putin Announces Action In Ukraine