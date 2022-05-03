Explosions Heard In Western City Of Lviv

Russian strikes have apparently targeted the western Ukraine city of Lviv.

The strikes happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in multiple directions. At least four distinct explosions could be heard from downtown Lviv.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was targeted. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on a social message app that those in the city should take shelter. Trains coming out of Lviv stopped service.

Car alarms went off after the blasts and emergency sirens could be heard.

Electricity flickered momentarily in the city. Sadovyi acknowledged in another message the attacks had affected the power supply, without elaborating.

The city on Monday had a news conference with the country’s top U.S. diplomat, discussing how America planned to reopen its diplomatic presence in the city.