Explosions Rock Kyiv Again As Russians Rain Fire On Ukraine

Maria Nebula, 84, is helped as she leaves a reception center for displaced people for a nursing home, in Dnipro, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(AP) — Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. At least one person was killed and several were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble after two buildings were hit.

A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.