Explosive Found In Bag At Pennsylvania Airport, Man Arrested

FILE -Transportation Security Administration (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport. Forty-year-old Marc Muffley is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege that a suitcase he checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to a flight bound for Orlando contained a compound suspected to be that used in commercial grade fireworks as well as flash powder. It’s unclear whether Muffley has an attorney; a working number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.

