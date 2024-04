Popular clothing retailer Express Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 100 stores across the U.S. Express, which also owns Bonobos and UpWest, said it will close 95 of its Express stores and all of its UpWest locations.

The retailer said that it received a non-binding letter of intent from a group of investors to purchase the company. The company has over 500 stores worldwide.