Extensive Search Underway For Missing San Benito Man

A search operation is underway for a missing San Benito man. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Camilo Callejas Cardena was last seen May 15th in the area of the border community of San Pedro, south of San Benito.

His family reported Cardena missing May 18th. Law enforcement has launched a ground search with officers on foot and on ATV’s, as well as an aerial search.

A Border Patrol K-9 tracking unit is also being used. If you have any information as to Cardena’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 544-6700.