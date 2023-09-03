Extreme Flooding Strands Thousands At Burning Man Festival

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Extreme flooding is leaving tens of thousands stranded at a music and arts festival in Nevada. Organizers of Burning Man first told the crowd Friday to shelter in place and conserve food and water. Heavy rains have turned campsites into thick mud.

Authorities closed nearby roads in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and officials are keeping anyone from entering or leaving the event. Some attendees have left by foot, hiking multiple miles to an accessible road. At least one person has died. More rain is in the forecast as the festival is scheduled to wrap Monday.