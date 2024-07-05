Extreme Heat To Intensify Along West Coast

The West Coast is bracing for more extreme heat. Officials from Oregon to Arizona are urging residents to stay hydrated and stay indoors this afternoon as temperatures climb up to 110 degrees in some places and even over 120 in the Southwest desert.

Death Valley could reach 125 degrees this weekend, setting a new daily record. Las Vegas could break its all-time high of 117 degrees this weekend. Sweltering heat is also possible in parts of the East Coast today, especially in North Carolina and Virginia.