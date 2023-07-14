Extreme Weather Hits Both Sides Of U.S.

Extreme weather is affecting both sides of the U.S. In the Southwest, Phoenix is bracing for a high of 115 degrees this afternoon. Over the weekend, Las Vegas could get up to 117 degrees and Death Valley could reach 130 degrees.

Meanwhile in the Northeast, authorities in Vermont have confirmed the first fatality related to this week’s devastating flooding. Severe thunderstorms rolled through the state again last night, creating scattered new flash flooding situations. The latest round of rainfall has officials monitoring dams, and bracing for more flooded roads.