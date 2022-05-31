FAA Again Delays Release Of Environmental Assessment Of Space-X Boca Chica Operations

The FAA has again delayed the release of its environmental assessment that’ll determine whether it issues SpaceX a license to conduct its first orbital launch of its Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach.

The release date was to have been today, but the FAA says it is still assessing environmental, vibration, and noise impacts of the planned rocket launch and of the rapidly-expanding SpaceX facility.

The FAA today did, however, release the 17,000 public comments that have been submitted, many of which raise concerns about the impacts of the Starship program on endangered species, migratory birds, and on homes and other structures.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he remains confident the FAA will issue a finding of “no significant impact.” But the agency could also order a more lengthy Environmental Impact Statement or require that SpaceX perform specific mitigation measures to alleviate the environmental impacts.