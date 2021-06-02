FAA Approves Runway Extension At Valley International

The longest airport runway in the Rio Grande Valley is getting even longer. The FAA has approved Valley International Airport’s plans to extend runway 17R/35L.

The project will lengthen the runway from 8,301 feet to 9,400 feet. Airport officials tell the Valley Morning Star the extended runway will be especially beneficial for the air cargo companies whose operations continue to increase at Valley International.

The $15.5 million project is being funded through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program and the airport’s passenger transit fee. The runway design work is expected to begin this month and officials hope to break ground in about a year.