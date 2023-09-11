FAA Closes Investigation Into SpaceX Starship Rocket Mishap

The Federal Aviation Administration has closed its investigation into an April launch from the SpaceX facility in South Texas.

A Super Heavy rocket carrying the company’s Starship prototype exploded shortly after it launched. The FAA has told the company it must take more than 60 corrective actions before it can launch again.

The company claimed in an online update last week that it has already made necessary upgrades using data taken from the April mishap, though it will have to wait for FAA approval before it can schedule another launch attempt.