FAA Extends Public Comment On SpaceX Environmental Assessment

The FAA isn’t quite ready to give SpaceX the green light to move forward with a new series of test launches at its South Texas rocket facility. The agency announced this week that it is extending public comment on an environmental assessment related to the company’s Starship-Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program. Comments will now be accepted through November 1st. The FAA also plans to hold two virtual public hearings on October 18th and October 20th. SpaceX plans to use the Super Heavy rocket to launch its Starship prototype into orbit, with the goal of eventually landing on the moon and on Mars.