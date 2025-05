SpaceX has the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch up to 25 rockets a year from its South Texas base. The company was previously licensed to complete only five launches annually.

The FAA announced Thursday that it had approved some modifications to the Starship Flight 9, the company’s next rocket, though the agency stopped short of full approval for a launch just yet. Elon Musk’s space company has been testing its rockets the Rio Grande Valley beach since 2013.