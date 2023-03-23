FAA Investigates Incident In DFW During Severe Weather

The F-A-A is investigating an incident involving three planes circling North Texas during the severe weather last Thursday.

The agency says the pilot of a FedEx aircraft was alerted that a U-P-S plane was getting too close, causing it to descend into the thousand-foot safety buffer with a United Airlines flight.

The United plane then had to descend as well to get enough space from the FedEx jet. Federal officials say there was not a risk of an imminent collision, but there could have been a conflict based on their flight paths. All three planes landed safely at D-F-W Airport.