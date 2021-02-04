FAA Investigating Tuesday Crash Of SpaceX Prototype

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Tuesday’s fiery crash involving a SpaceX Starship prototype.

The FAA said in a statement that it planned to investigate the crash of the SN-9 prototype as it tried to make a landing at the company’s Boca Chica Beach launch facility.

The agency said it wanted to identify the root cause of the crash and identify opportunities to enhance safety as the program is developed. SpaceX already has the SN-10 prototype on the launch pad for testing and says the SN-11 isn’t far behind.