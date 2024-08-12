FAA Postpones Public Meetings On Space-X Plans to Boost Boca Chica Rocket Launches

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The public meetings that were to have begun this week on SpaceX plans to ramp up the number of rocket launches from Boca Chica Beach have been postponed. That word from the FAA which did not give a reason for the delay.

The FAA said the public meetings will be rescheduled but no new dates were announced. The first of four in-person meetings was to have been held Tuesday.

SpaceX announced last month an ambitious proposal to conduct 25 Starship prototype missions a year which would include launches from and landings on Boca Chica Beach.

The meetings are to get input from the public on the impacts that many rocket launches will have on the environment and on surrounding communities.