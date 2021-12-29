FAA Postpones Release Of New Assessment Of SpaceX Boca Chica Operations

It won’t be until sometime after March that the SpaceX Starship prototype could be launched from Boca Chica Beach on its first orbital flight.

That’s because the FAA has pushed back the release of its environmental assessment of the greatly expanded rocket testing and launch operations on Boca Chica. The FAA had set an end-of-the-year deadline for completing the assessment. It has set a new deadline of the end of February.

The change is to give SpaceX more time to draft its responses to the more than 18,000 public comments that have been given on the draft assessment, and for the FAA to review those responses.

The new assessment is being conducted to determine whether the expanded SpaceX operations on Boca Chica, including launches of the giant Starship rocket, will harm wildlife habitats and damage surrounding homes and businesses.