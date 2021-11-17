FAA Promising Completion Of Environmental Assessment On Space-X Boca Chica Operations By End Of The Year

The Federal Aviation Administration has set an end-of-the-year deadline to complete its environmental assessment of the greatly expanded SpaceX rocket testing and launch operations on Boca Chica Beach.

The assessment will determine whether the expansion will or will not damage the surrounding environment. A finding of ‘no significant impact’ would allow SpaceX to move ahead with the first orbital flight of a Starship prototype. If the assessment determines the operations would cause significant harm to wildlife habitats and surrounding homes and businesses, the Starship program would face lengthy delays.

The FAA is currently poring through thousands of comments from last month’s public hearings on the expanded rocket development program.

The Brownsville Herald reports the transcripts show a sharp divide among those who tout the economic benefits of the SpaceX presence and those who say the operations violate federal environmental policy and present a safety hazard.