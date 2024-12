FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Federal investigators have released a cause for Wednesday’s plane crash in the Southeast Texas town of Victoria. The FAA says the pilot ran out of fuel.

The twin-engine Piper landed on a highway access road Wednesday, hitting a light pole and two cars. The FAA’s online database shows it belongs to a Mississippi-based oil and gas company.